The blankets were placed at various points in the Monterrey metropolitan area (Photo: Twitter / loba_indomable)

Through social networks, various users have reported the appearance of blankets aimed at Samuel Garcia, governor of Nuevo León, which exhibit alleged acts of corruption of its collaborators.

The printed blankets appeared on bridges on Gonzalitos, Serán and Julio A. Roca and Lázaro Cárdenas avenues in Monterrey, as well as in Morones Prieto, Camino a Santa Rosa and Cartagena de Apodaca.

“You don’t even realize that the blemishes you have Orlando Quintero Alvares alias “Alvares” “Castulo” and Eduardo Guerrero Duran alias “Guerrero” spend their time celebrating with women, buying new cars with cash money they get from extortion and fee collection that are made inside the Apodaca Prison ”(sic), you could read on the blanket.

Likewise, the governor was invited to act against designated officials, because the blanket ensures that the situation will continue like this “as long as you Mr. Governor Samuel García allow it”. The banner was signed by “Your people NL” and questioned the campaign promises of the current president of the state.

The blanket asked García to end corruption in the entity’s prisons (Photo: Facebook / Samuel García)

Similar messages the past appeared November 8th in the entity, because handwritten blankets asked “turn to see the state criminals”, In addition to demanding a halt to extortion by “Castulo” and “Alvarez”, and display the legend “Out with the Chihuas.”

Also the past September 26, a series of narcomantas, which were hung in various parts of the city of Monterrey, Apodaca, Escobedo, García and Linares; which were signed by “Los Metros”, a cell of the Gulf Cartel.

Through the blankets, it was asked to end the crimes against the people, since the criminal group does not want to “fight with the government or the population”:

“Extortions for the people, working people, municipalities, businessmen, kidnappings, quotas, floor payments, it has to end and it will end. Young people will walk in their gatherings, clubs, canteens, bars, restaurants, be a healthy fun. The guilty are also over, friends of the friend, we do not sponsor anyone who is against our regulations. Each one in his own and ours not get involved or fight with the government or the population”, It was read in the blanket.

Samuel García was linked to Los Zetas by an American medium (Photo: Twitter / @ samuel_garcias)

In September of this year, the site specialized in drug trafficking Breitbart Texas linked to Samuel García with José Adrián Parrilla Strap, a drug dealer killed what would have offered funds for the campaign of the current governor.

According to documents from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) obtained by the site, the company Servicios y Asesorias Zulamak SA de CV was used by the drug dealer to launder money and finance Garcia’s campaign, a company that belonged to Parrilla Correa.

The FGR investigation affirms that, despite the fact that the company is duly registered, the commercial personality of those who manage it and the company itself appear to be false, as it is located in a area identified as red dot of drug sales in Monterrey.

Likewise, it was revealed that the FGR and the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) are investigating Grupo Renok SA de CV for alleged inconsistencies in its operations, since this company linked to Parrilla Correa does not have the personnel or equipment necessary to handle receipts and invoices, as they claim to do.

Parrilla Correa claimed to be a businessman to cover up his criminal side, since he was a drug dealer in the north of the country for the Los Zetas cartel, for which he faced various federal charges, which he managed to evade by performing community service.

