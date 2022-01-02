The luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan has passed through the expert hands of Mansory. The German coach has turned the British SUV into a superb and ostentatious creation full of carbon fiber, inside and out, especially for the United Arab Emirates.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Not only is it the most luxurious SUV on the market, but it is also undergoing multiple preparations among tuning specialists. Something that will not be liked much within the British brand, but for those who love sportsmanship and the best materials on board. It is the case of Mansory.

The Germans are kings in the production of creations full of carbon fiber, one of the most sophisticated materials, of course present in the top model of Rolls-Royce and not for all clients. The most special and where the Cullinan is a true king, in the United Arab Emirates. For such customers, whose pockets are full of money, the exclusive Rolls-Royce Cullinan Special 50th UAE.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Special 50th UAE

From any angle, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan impresses thanks to the kit specially developed for this model, which provides all the sportiness and aggressiveness that the production model does not offer. The front view shows a new bumper with additional air intakes and very low, the wings have additional protectors on the wheel arches significantly increase the width and accommodate imposing 24-inch alloy wheels. In the back, it has been arranged a spoiler on the roof and a bumper with an aerodynamic diffuser integrated and new exhausts. In addition, it inherits from the top competition a third brake light between the double pairs of exhausts.

Exposed carbon fiber is present throughout the exterior, but also inside. From the dashboard to the door panels and to the front seat back tables they are made of lightweight material. They even go to unpublished details such as door handles or door sills. A finish that contrasts with the leather of the seats, with a diamond upholstery and black color. Special details are featured with the coach’s name embroidered in white thread, while the headrests feature a hand-sewn map of the United Arab Emirates.

A unique configuration that is featured with a two-tone exterior paint, typical of Rolls-Royce models. Mansory has also tweaked the 6.75-liter V12 engine. Its 571 hp of maximum power and its maximum torque of 850 Nm have been fine-tuned to offer an extra, reaching 618 hp and 950 Nm. As usual in the preparer, there is no data on benefits or price, only available to customers who want to get this superb Cullinan that, surely, it will also be very limited in units.