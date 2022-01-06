The Mercedes-AMG G 63 has once again passed through the hands of Mansory. The German coach has pulled the iconic German off-roader to increase his offer in the United Arab Emirates. Carbon fiber and an interior and exterior that stand out for their extreme color in the model of the star brand, a unique creation for very special customers, with heart-stopping performance.

Mansory is celebrating a very special anniversary in the United Arab Emirates, a market where the German preparer has a customer account in which money is not the biggest problem but, to a certain extent, it can be for the specialist in tuning when it comes to meeting the demanding wishes of your customers. In fact, to satisfy them, it is rolling out a special edition with different models and exterior and interior finishes.

If a few days ago the great novelty was the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, this time they have gone for another truly renowned SUV, the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The one with the star, which has little time left on the market before becoming an electric SUV, is becoming the true king of special preparations, some as extravagant as the one at hand. As is usual in Mansory, a unique personality also has its own name, and this time we talk about the Mansory Mercedes G P900 Special Edition UAE.

Mansory Mercedes G P900 Special Edition UAE

Of course, challenges like Germans, and this is the result. The front end of the most powerful of the G-Class range is presented with a bright – and striking – color paint violet that dresses the entire front area up to the front doors merging with the black from the rest of the bodywork, the grille, the darkened LED headlights and the special carbon fiber finish of the new front hood panel.

The details are very limited, but the light material is also present in other parts such as the battery placed on the edge of the roof with an extra LED lighting, the rear spoiler, the side exhaust trims or the front and rear brake vents installed in the wheel arches, components that also offer an aerodynamic solution avoiding turbulence. Inside, the Mansory Mercedes G P900 is truly one of a kind, with an unprecedented combination in the preparer combining yellow and purple. The entire interior is lined with diamond quilted leather, combined with carbon fiber in the center console, instrument panel and steering wheel.

Under the hood, one more turn of the screw is indispensable in any preparation of the Germans. The 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that offers a maximum power of 585 hp and a torque of 850 Nm reaches a new level reaching the 900 hp and 1200 Nm. Really brutal figures, of which he has not given any technical details, nor the price. Of course, if you live in Dubai you can personally admire it in a special dealership that Mansory has recently opened.