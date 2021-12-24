The January sales come forward at ManoMano, the online DIY and home store, and it does so with a selection of furniture from a very reasonable price. In addition to the price, this furniture stands out for the industrial rustic style with which it is easy to add a point of strength and personal to the decoration of any room.

In this furniture only wood and metal have been used and their encounters are visible, as in trade furniture. Their size and functionality make most of them very versatile. For example, the shelf with hooks acts as a coat rack in the hallway, or as a shelf with a towel rail in the bathroom and desk, it is the ideal size to serve as a console or desk when it comes to teleworking.





This wall coat rack includes a hook shelf that includes a five hook bar. A very practical piece of furniture for less than 30 euros. With 66 cm long and 30 cm deep, the same is used for entry, for the bedroom and even for the bathroom as a towel rack where it also serves as storage. Now with 23% discount. Normal price 38.99 euros and price now 29.99 euros

Vintage wall coat rack with hanging bar hooks and 5 hooks. Vintage and black





This shoe rack stands out for its vintage style and is very practical in the hallway or in the bedroom to create an open dressing area. With measures of 72 x 33.7 x 183 cm you now have an 18% discount. Price now € 79.99 with an 18% discount price now 64.99 euros

VASAGLE Coat Rack with Shoe Rack Storage Movable Hooks Metal Retro Style 72 x 33.7 x 183cm Beige by SONGMICS HSR40W – Beige





In the same industrial style, this desk can double as a console (due to its small size) and serve as a work area for the living room or bedroom. With an iron structure and aged finish wooden board, it is 100 x 50 x 75 cm in size and has a 25% discount. Normal price € 85.99 and now 63.99 euros

In the same industrial style, this desk can double as a console (due to its small size) and serve as a work area for the living room or bedroom. With an iron structure and aged finish wooden board, it is 100 x 50 x 75 cm in size and has a 25% discount. Normal price € 85.99 and now 63.99 euros





For the bedroom, a very practical bunk bed on a double or double bed. Ideal at home with many children and a summer home that receives many visits. The double bunk bed has a black metal structure and is the best way to furnish the bedroom making the most of the spaces, now with a 32% discount. Normal price 249.99 euros and price now 169.99 euros

Double bunk as121 black, reinforced metal structure, ideal option to furnish a bedroom making the most of the spaces with an incomparable price





These industrial shelves are sold in pairs. In addition to their industrial design, they are very practical because they include five black modular shelves and are 180x90x40cm in size. They now have a 35% discount. Normal price 99.99 euros and price now 64.91 euros

Pack 2 Black Modular Shelves with 5 Adjustable Shelves 180x90x40cm 875Kg GH91





For just 125 euros you can have an entire dining room for the living room or kitchen. This pack includes a 110 x 70 x 75 cm table and two 97 x 30 x 50 cm benches. Now the set is 11% off normal price 141.99 euros and now 124.99 euros

For just 125 euros you can have an entire dining room for the living room or kitchen. This pack includes a 110 x 70 x 75 cm table and two 97 x 30 x 50 cm benches. Now the set is 11% off normal price 141.99 euros and now 124.99 euros





And for kitchens with islands or peninsula these two stools with backrest will give the industrial character to the kitchen or the kitchen / living room / dining room. Normal price € 119.99 and now 87.99 euros

And for kitchens with islands or peninsula these two stools with backrest will give the industrial character to the kitchen or the kitchen / living room / dining room. Normal price € 119.99 and now 87.99 euros

