12/11/2021 On at 16:37 CET



The former tennis player Manolo santana He died today in Marbella at the age of 83, according to a statement from the Mutua Madrid Open, a tournament of which he was honorary president.

Santana, one of the greatest athletes in the history of Spanish sports, with four Grand Slam titles to his credit, has died in Marbella, where he had established his habitual residence.