Maybe Manny pacquiao has hung up the boxing gloves and is enjoying the honeys of the retirement, but that does not exempt that I am exploring new sports horizons, including digital ones.

Through a press conference via stream, the new organization was revealed Team Pacquiao GG (TPGG), a joint venture with Veloce Group and implies the first time that it operates outside the United Kingdom.

This exploration of Pacquiao is not free, because according to data from Esports Insider based on Newzoo, the Southeast Asian has a bulk of 42.5 million esports fans, of which 6.4 million are from Philippines, country of origin of the expugilist.

We also have that on December 2 the Grand Final of TCL Challenge 2021, a competition in which more than 700 registered players gathered, with the protagonist of Call of Duty: Vanguard, in Hardpoint mode in Duets.

It was the first official tournament of Call of Duty: Vanguard in Mexico, it had more than 20,000 viewers live through different transmission platforms and was the event with the most audience of the TCL Challenge.

The duos that competed in the Grand Final TEAM SMOG, who arrived undefeated, and DEATH.

With a final score of 3-0, TEAM SMOG he won the sports joust and was crowned two-time champion. The prizes that were distributed in this edition correspond to a bag greater than 100,000 pesos.

Finally, the Monaco Esports Federation announced the second edition of its esports event Monaco Gaming Show.

The tournaments will be played in Fortnite and Rocket league and each category will have a prize pool of 20,000 euros in cash.

Monaco Gaming Show will take place of December 18-20, but the qualifiers of Fortnite They will start from next December 13.