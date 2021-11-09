Manhunt: Rockstar's Forbidden Game That Was Linked To An Actual Murder

Although Rockstar games be synonymous with Grand Theft Auto, the company has to its credit other franchises that go from the realistic and artistic, such as Red dead redemption, even awkward and hilarious, like Bully. But there is an IP that is not usually talked about and that in the first half of the two thousand became a focus of controversy for its way of portraying violence: Manhunt.

Originally released on PlayStation 2 in 2003, Manhunt is a game that puts the user in the shoes of James Earl Cash, a condemned man who, after receiving what in theory was the lethal injection, wakes up to realize that he is the protagonist of a wicked reality show in which you will be hunted by gangs of lunatics throughout an abandoned city.

The game system is interesting. The basis is stealth, since the player must look for shadows and wait in them so as not to be detected by the opponents. The more stealth and violence in the session, the better the grade at the end of the level, with the understanding that each non-fire weapon has three finishers (executable only when the enemy is turning his back and without having detected the player) whose sadism level intensifies.

Likewise, when executing a finisher, a kinematics enters as a snuff movie, that is, showing a death to frame and with very poor recording quality.

Manhunt could stay in the position of controversial and blood-soaked gameplay, but within its morbid premise lies an outstanding stealth gameplay title that casts a comment on fascination with violence and the reality show culture, which at that time began to dominate on television.

By its nature, it became the target of US congressmen, a situation Rockstar was already used to. However, what no one foresaw is that Manhunt would be linked to homicide from 14-year-old Stefan Pakeerah, at the hands of his 17-year-old friend Warren Leblanc in England in 2004.

The victim’s mother stated that Leblanc was obsessed with Manhunt and that the way the crime was perpetrated was attached to the mechanics of the game, where instruments such as knives and hammers predominate.

While the investigations resulting from the complaint filed by Pakeerah’s family against Rockstar and Sony Computer Entertainment (SCE) were taking place, Manhunt was withdrawn and banned.

Rockstar only limited itself to saying that the game was aimed at adult audiences. In the end, the investigations revealed that the homicide occurred in the context of drug theft and that a copy of Manhunt It was found in Pakeerah’s room, not Leblanc’s, who was sentenced to life in prison.

The charges against Rockstar and SCE were dropped and Manhunt continued enjoying popularity thanks to the controversy.

Now, almost 20 years away and seeing that the classic trilogy GTA will be back through remastersMaybe it’s time to bring back to Manhunt, maybe with a remastering of the first installment or also the second one that came out in 2007. Or even better, with a third game whose comments are aimed at the age of social networks and the desensitization of people to violence.