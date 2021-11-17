The Germans from MANHART Performance do not stop presenting novelties. After the most radical anticipation of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé it is now the turn of a convertible. The exclusive 8 Series Convertible has been transformed into the MANHART MH8 700, a true beast that exceeds all existing and future power and performance forecasts.

Those responsible for MANHART Performance will not stop until they transform the entire range of BMW models into authentic beasts of very high performance, with an immense catalog that includes smaller and larger coupes, saloons and SUVs. The last to join is practically unprecedented, because until now they had not dared with a convertible. On this occasion, the protagonist is the BMW 8 Series Convertible.

A model that has been transformed enough to have a name of its own, that of MANHART MH8 700. A name that says much more than meets the eye, especially the last three digits. Aesthetically, it follows the line of this German tuning specialist, with the bodywork painted in glossy black and decorated by the characteristic gold stripes that extend longitudinally from the front to the rear, and also running along the sides.

The MANHART MH8 700 offers a higher level of aggressiveness in the 8 Series Convertible

The MANHART MH8 700 outperforms the nonexistent M8 Competition Convertible

Everything is black, even the edges of the ovoid grille and the internal vertical bars themselves, only interrupted by the thin golden edges that define and highlight the large air intakes of the bumper and the carbon fiber finish in view of the spoiler in the lower lip. The same finish of the piece that contains the four rear exhausts and the diffuser, also highlighted by the same gold filament.

Even the rear-view mirror housings have this detail, adding to the precious color the large sports brake calipers, whose discs are made of steel and not carbo-ceramic. The emblems of the Munich brand have been replaced by those of the German coach. MANHART’s have also made the distinction a special feature, which is why the alloy wheels are presented in a 20-inch double-spoke design with a concave look, mounted on 245/35 front and 275/30 rear tires, at the same time that the height of the body to the ground has been lowered 30 millimeters thanks to shorter springs.

The MANHART MH8 700 is based on the M850i, so its 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine already offers high performance thanks to its 530 hp of maximum power. Nothing compared to the goal of the Wuppertal people. Two larger turbochargers, an intercooler, a sports air filter and the corresponding modified engine control unit have made it possible to develop nothing less than 710 hp and 925 Nm of torque. Obviously, the preparer has needed to reinforce the 8-speed automatic gearboxbut it has also given it a more special sound with a stainless steel exhaust system and electronic control of the fins. The result? More performance than the M8 Competition.