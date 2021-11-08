The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is already on sale. Its first units will soon arrive at dealerships, although for the future M2 Coupé we have to wait. For those who wait forever, the new MANHART MH2 450 is now available, a true beast that is on the same level as the M2 Competition.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé already has prices, it can be ordered and the first units will reach European dealers from January 2022. The Bavarian firm offers the full range, with a “provisional” top of the range represented by the M240i, while the new generation of the M2 Competition will arrive in spring 2023.

Approximately a year ahead for the order books to open, so with all the intention and to open their mouths, the MANHART Performance team have already pulled their particular vision of the sportier version from their sleeves, releasing the new MANHART MH2 450. As is almost usual in the Wuppertal preparer, it is presented with the body of the body painted in glossy black with typical gold accent stripes running longitudinally from the front to the rear, as well as the sides.

The brutal MANHART MH2 450 has nothing to envy the future BMW M2 Competition

In addition, a filament of the same color enhances the position of the aerodynamic diffuser in the rear, the air intakes of the imposing front bumper, including splitter, and decorates the housings of the rear view mirrors, as well as the 20-inch alloy wheel rim. A more raw aesthetic for the M240i that is completed with new springs that lower the height of the body to the ground, in addition to offering a lower center of gravity.

Among other details, it also adds a new spoiler on the edge of the boot lid, more prominent and eye-catching. As much as the four rear exhausts housed at the ends in two pairs. Manhart already prepares too an exposed carbon fiber accessory pack that will print an extra sportiness and more cache. Some improvements that will round off a set that will offer the performance and benefits of the future M2 Competition.

The MANHART MH2 450 also features the powerful 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine that offers a maximum output of 374 hp, but thanks to a new engine control unit -MHtronik Powerbox- increases to 450 hp and engine torque is also increased from 500 to 650 Nm, improving performance throughout the engine speed. The new features are completed by a stainless steel exhaust system with electronic fins and without a catalytic converter, an option that will not be available in all markets given the stringent regulations.