Urban trends combined with pieces to dominate the wild outside world have set a new trend in terms of winter looks, and it is enough to just take a look at the launches of our favorite brands this season, where we will see the influence of high-performance pieces, with the modern style that street looks require us to succeed, a combination of success that we find in the new collection Improved of Mango.

This new collection focuses on sustainable materials, which are combined with technical performance in modern pieces that help us overcome the low temperatures of the season through bacteria repellent and thermosetting technology.





Within the chromatic range of black and white, we have infallible outdoor pieces, such as this black hooded anorak with front pockets and thermoregulatory technology with which you will not feel the cold of winter. You find it available for 299.99 euros.





As for accessories, the functionality of having everything at hand is essential, therefore, this fanny pack in white with black details it is perfect to carry what you need and have the most essentials within reach.

You find it available for 39.99 euros.





And to stomp this season (and do it safely) with full trakking inspiration, we have these black boots with non-slip sole and waterproof technology With which any terrain will be a piece of cake, and it is that, in addition to keeping your feet protected from temperature and water, their modern aesthetics also make them infallible to take around the city.

You find them available for 99.99 euros.

With high performance fabrics and super modern designs, Mango’s Improved collection for this winter it will turn your wardrobe into the ideal armor with which the cold will not be a problem.

Pictures and more information on the Mango website.