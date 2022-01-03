The sales they start out shy, with discounts small and not in all stores, but we take them with great enthusiasm. Renewing the wardrobe at a lower price is always good news. In addition, we must be attentive so that our favorite clothes do not escape us. Mango is one of our favorite stores and already has interesting sales.





If you like comfortable jeans and that they feel very good, try the tapered jeans They are wide at the top and tapering at the knees and calves. In Mango you will find them in various colors.





In amazon we also find the Levi’s very discounted with this tapered cut, among them you will surely find your favorite model.





Levi’s Men’s 512 Slim Taper Jeans Jeans, Pelican Rust, 30W / 32L

East houndstooth print coat It looks great both to look elegant and to wear it casually with a sweatshirt. Its price is 129.99 99.99 euros.





Just as versatile is this camel-colored parka-style anorak that we can find in the Mango sales.





The khaki or beige down jacket It is a trendy garment that we find on sale and that can help us endure the remainder of winter.





In H&M we have this puffy jacket water repellent that we will wear over and over again.





Is shirt Mango’s plaid flannel in shades of blue is a good sale bet.





Ecru tones look this good in winter, and the turtleneck will protect us from the flu and winter cold. East Mango jumper you can find for 49.99 39.99 euros.





Is corduroy shirt that we find in Mango sales can serve as an overshirt and we find it in different colors.





Photos | Mango

