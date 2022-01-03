The sales they start out shy, with discounts small and not in all stores, but we take them with great enthusiasm. Renewing the wardrobe at a lower price is always good news. In addition, we must be attentive so that our favorite clothes do not escape us. Mango is one of our favorite stores and already has interesting sales.


If you like comfortable jeans and that they feel very good, try the tapered jeans They are wide at the top and tapering at the knees and calves. In Mango you will find them in various colors.


In amazon we also find the Levi’s very discounted with this tapered cut, among them you will surely find your favorite model.

Levis
Levi's Men's 512 Slim Taper Jeans Jeans, Pelican Rust, 30W / 32L

Levi’s Men’s 512 Slim Taper Jeans Jeans, Pelican Rust, 30W / 32L

East houndstooth print coat It looks great both to look elegant and to wear it casually with a sweatshirt. Its price is 129.99 99.99 euros.

Coat Sale

Springfield already has the best sales on t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants

Just as versatile is this camel-colored parka-style anorak that we can find in the Mango sales.

Parka

The khaki or beige down jacket It is a trendy garment that we find on sale and that can help us endure the remainder of winter.

Mango anorak

In H&M we have this puffy jacket water repellent that we will wear over and over again.

Anorake Beige
Puffy jacket

Is shirt Mango’s plaid flannel in shades of blue is a good sale bet.

Mango Shirt

Ecru tones look this good in winter, and the turtleneck will protect us from the flu and winter cold. East Mango jumper you can find for 49.99 39.99 euros.

Mango Sale

Is corduroy shirt that we find in Mango sales can serve as an overshirt and we find it in different colors.

Corduroy Shirt

Photos | Mango

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.