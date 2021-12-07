Kluge made a call to “stabilize” the pandemic crisis, for which it is necessary to promote vaccination, including the booster dose, and measures such as the use of masks and indoor ventilation or increase the number of tests and adopt rigorous protocols to severe cases of coronavirus.

The new Omicron variant is on the rise and the right thing to do is to be “concerned” and to be “prudent,” said Kluge, who stressed the need to wait for more data because it is “too early” and to keep a “cool” head.

“The problem now is delta and any success against delta today is a gain compared to Ómicron for tomorrow,” said Kluge, insisting that it is about stabilizing the pandemic and that this does not affect a single variant, but “all of the time”.

The WHO also urged creating safe environments for children in schools to avoid the closure of centers and distance education, since the incidence of new cases in children aged five to 11 years is two or three times higher than in other groups of ages.

For this reason, he considers that the use of masks, ventilation and regular tests should be “standard” in all primary schools and the vaccination of children should be “discussed and considered” at the national level.

“Vaccinating the youngest children not only reduces their role in the transmission of Covid-19, but also protects them from severe cases associated with long-lasting Covid or multi-system inflammatory syndromes,” Kluge said.