12/03/2021 On at 00:43 CET

EFE

Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 goals this Thursday in his sporting career with his goal against Arsenal at Old Trafford, on the fourteenth day of the English Premier.

The Portuguese made it 2-1 by sending Marcus Rashford to the network, which means its both number 800 as a professional.

Cristiano scored five goals with Sporting de Portugal, 118 in his first spell with Manchester United, 450 with Real Madrid, 101 with Juventus, and has 10 in this second adventure with the ‘Red Devils’.

Total, at club level he has 685 goals, to which must be added the 115 he has made in his international career with Portugal, a figure that places him as the top scorer in national team football.