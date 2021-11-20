English Premier League football club Manchester City suspended a partnership with a cryptocurrency startup after allegedly failing to do proper inquiries before signing the deal.

According to Daily Mail reporter Jack Gaughan, the reigning Premier champion is currently “conducting further research” in relation to 3key Technologies, the cryptocurrency firm with which the club signed an agreement on November 12. At the time, the soccer club said it would collaborate with 3key to unveil its decentralized finance analytics products, or DeFi, as a regional partner.

Manchester City suspend partnership with “3Key”, a start-up cryptocurrency firm whose executives do not seem to appear on internet searches. Partnership was announced last week. pic.twitter.com/Hi02Z2IxAR – Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) November 19, 2021

Manchester City is suspending its association with “3Key”, a cryptocurrency start-up whose executives do not appear to appear in internet searches. The partnership was announced last week.

Nevertheless, the whole ‘citizen’ has backed down from the deal after internet searches, as reported by The Guardian, revealed that company executives had little or no presence in the digital world, with information apparently incapable of being verified. Cointelegraph was unable to locate contact information for Ryan Hodder, named 3key’s chief marketing officer in the announcement.

“The closest that has come to verified information is a photo of a red-haired bearded man in a plaid suit who may or may not be 3Key’s ‘head of growth strategy’, Jacob Caine”, Guardian reporter Paul MacInnes said.

While 3key may be a legitimate service provider in the DeFi space and its top executives are simply choosing to keep a low profile on the internet, the lack of available information raises suspicions. Many high-profile figures were duped into promoting scam token projects during the 2018 ICO boom, including actor Steven Seagal and boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather. However, it is unusual for an organization the caliber of a Premier League football club to publicly announce a partnership with a relatively unknown company in the crypto space and then quickly back down without explanation.

Manchester City is the sixth most valuable football club in the world, worth an estimated $ 4 billion according to Forbes. Aside from the deal with 3key, the club also announced in March that it had partnered with fan engagement platform Socios.com to launch a fan token on the Chiliz blockchain.

Keep reading: