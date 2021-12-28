The James Webb Space Telescope It has successfully deployed its transmitting antenna, taking another step towards its expected destination.

It’s a new chapter in history that started the past December 25th. While some congratulated Christmas and others remembered the birth of Isaac Newton, the James webb He gave us yet another reason to mark this date for posterity on the calendar. Its successful launch was a great milestone in the space age we are living in, by going beyond the peephole of our own planet and placing the best directly into space. observer of the universe that has been created so far.

However, while we all applaud its success, there is still a little bit left to throw the bells flying. The trip that began this telescope on Christmas Day will have a total of about 29 days duration until it can reach its orbit and start working. Even from that day on, there will still be some steps to overcome so that we can breathe easy for its integrity. But, at least for the moment, everything is going according to plan, thanks to the deployment that has announced the POT.

What will the transmitting antenna do?

The assembly and deployment of the transmitting antenna that has finally been successfully achieved began December 26 at 10:00 EST (4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time).

The process took an hour. Later, at night, the telescope’s temperature sensors and strain gauges were activated for the first time. Thanks to this, temperature and strain data they are now available to engineers monitoring the telescope’s structural and thermal systems. And they can be sent with the help of the transmitting antenna. It is vital for the James Webb, as it will help send Earth from the observatory at least 28.6 Gigabytes of scientific data. It will do this twice a day, so that the researchers have the information as real-time as possible.

The antenna is inside the circle. POT

Next Steps for the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb had a first day of intense travelbut there has been no place for rest.

We must not forget that the initial impulse for his trip was given to him by ariane rocket-5, but that after his release he must make several adjustments to his trajectory in order to successfully reach his destination.

During the trip, the telescope will have to make several corrections to its trajectory.

The largest of those fixes, called mid-course correction (MCC for its acronym in English), has already been carried out as well. In fact, it was done well soon, 12.5 hours after launch; since, as explained from NASA, the sooner it is carried out, the less propellant it requires. But some more fixes still need to be made. In addition, you will have to perform other operations, such as unfolding your mirrors.

All of this will allow you to trip of almost a month. However, once you arrive at your workplace, you will not be able to start sending data immediately, as it will be necessary calibrate all those instruments that make it a unique space telescope. The process will be quite long, about six months. But what difference does it make to wait a little?

Since NASA initially decided to launch the James Webb we have had to wait 14 years. We can endure a few more months.