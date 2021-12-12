On Twitter, a user has complained to Bodega Aurrerá that, in a branch in Valladolid, Yucatán, access to the disabled, the elderly and pregnant women has been blocked.

The incident occurred on December 9 and a day later, through its official account, Bodega Aurrerá responded to the complaint.

The importance of social networks can be seen in cases like the one reported by the user @cdegante, who has claimed to Bodega Aurrerá that, in a branch in Valladolid, Yucatán, access to the disabled, the elderly and pregnant women has been blocked.

It was through Twitter that this failure was reported, where you can see in the image how, with carts from the establishment, access to that part of the parking lot is blocked, a fact that caused the annoyance of said consumer, who also stated that “That’s why I stopped buying at that supermarket.”

This is how the manager of @WineryAurrera de Valladolid prevents customers from occupying “their” parking spaces: blocking the entrance to the area for the disabled, the elderly and pregnant women.

That’s why I stopped shopping at that supermarket. pic.twitter.com/N7bFjyioHr – Cuauhtémoc de Gante (@cdegante) December 10, 2021

Hello, @cdegante! We are very sorry for what happened, the information you share will be sent as a report to the corresponding area in the aforementioned store. We hope your next visit will be a better experience. We stay tuned! – Bodega Aurrera (@BodegaAurrera) December 10, 2021

Do not forget that network users do not forget and, in many respects, do not forgive; on the contrary, whenever they get a chance, they make judgments that, in terms of damage to image and reputation, are lethal.

Now, the consumer complaint has not gone viral, but it does talk about how, through a tweet, an important problem can be generated that needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

On the other hand, this example does not speak of the harm to a common consumer, but rather of people who, in some way, see some of their capacities diminished, either due to illness, age or other reasons.

Now, thanks to platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or any other, it is already possible to make this type of claims or complaints and, through them, have a much closer response with the brand itself.

In this sense, it must be remembered that networks are essential for companies, both to publicize their offers and other issues, as well as to have a better relationship with the consumer or customer, and for this it is necessary to respond to all the complaints, comments or suggestions that arise in the conversations.

Cases like these, of course, are reported daily and not only from Bodega Aurrerá, but from practically all the brands in the world.

In the end, the aim is to repair damage to the consumer so that what apparently happened on this occasion, that Bodega Aurrerá lost a client due to an alleged malpractice of one of its managers, does not occur.

Customer service is essential and, in order to improve it, it is necessary to be attentive to all consumer comments so that companies can provide them with higher quality.

