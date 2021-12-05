As has recently been echoed by the The New York Times. There would be a potential stem cell treatment capable of curing type 1 diabetes.

And there is already a case that can tell it.

ABOUT THE CASE OF SUCCESS

This is Brian Shelton, a 64-year-old man whose life has been linked to type 1 diabetes. And to the aforementioned hypoglycemia to such an extent that he lost his job in the Postal Service after crashing his motorcycle into a wall.

However, in early 2021, Shelton saw an announcement of a clinical trial run by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. There was a potential curative treatment by a scientist whose children also had type 1 diabetes. And Shelton was the first patient in the trial.

So, on June 29, Shelton received an infusion of insulin-producing stem cells to replace his dysfunctional pancreatic cells. After that, your body is able to control both your insulin and blood sugar levels without outside help.

In this case, insulin is needed for life

Unlike type 2 diabetes, which is caused by a malfunction of the cells of the pancreas due to an intolerance to insulin of dietary origin. In the case of type 1 diabetes, what happens is that the immune system attacks the body itself and destroys these insulin-producing cells.

The disease usually occurs in childhood and can be fatal if insulin treatment is not started quickly. The disease does not improve without more, nor by modifying the diet as it happens with type 2 diabetes. In this case, insulin is needed for life.

Diabetes of any kind is the leading cause of blindness and kidney failure in Western countries. On the other hand, people with type 1 diabetes are at risk of suffering leg amputations or even dying from nocturnal hypoglycemia. Likewise, diabetes in general dramatically increases cardiovascular risk, and consequently the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke.

And insulin is not a cheap drug. And its price has not stopped increasing in recent years.

At the moment, diabetes has only been cured in people who have received pancreas transplants

At the moment, diabetes has only been cured in people who have received pancreas transplants. As well as transplants of insulin-producing cells from an organ donor. However, the shortage of organs makes it an impossible treatment for most patients with this disease.

In this case, although the result of the new clinical trial has so far been favorable. Experts are cautious: the study continues and will run for five years. In fact, only 17 patients have participated in this first trial, all of them with severe cases of type 1 diabetes. It is not a treatment intended for patients with type 2 diabetes.

In addition, these results have not yet been published in any scientific journal or properly reviewed, and the study has not been replicated since it is still in process. Likewise, possible adverse effects of insulin-producing stem cell therapy are unknown, or whether their infusion should be repeated from time to time.

How the Type 1 Diabetes Cure Study Began

Despite the fact that the clinical trial is new, it really all started under the responsibility of biologist Doug Melton. From Harvard University, and her family problems, during the past year 1991. Her 6-month-old baby at that time began nonspecific symptoms such as shaking, vomiting and gasping, and the initial diagnosis was not conclusive.

Finally, at Boston Children’s Hospital, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Later, Melton’s eldest daughter also developed the same disease at age 14.

Dr. Melton had previously studied the development of frogs, but abandoned such research to devote himself entirely to type 1 diabetes and its cure. He focused on embryonic stem cells, capable of becoming any cell in the body. The goal was to develop insulin-producing pancreatic cells.

After some bureaucratic hurdles, Melton obtained private funds from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard and philanthropists to develop his studies separately from Harvard University. He dedicated 20 years to his study, at a cost of 50 million dollars, to convert stem cells into insulin-producing cells. This was not possible until the postdoctoral researcher Felicia Pagliuca carried out an experiment in 2014: it was finally possible to develop functional pancreatic cells from stem cells.

That same year, Melton founded the Semma company in order to develop a method of growing pancreatic cells from stem cells in large quantities and in an almost industrial way. It took him five more years and collaborations with genetic experts. Finally, in 2019, the Vertex Pharmaceuticals company bought Semma for $ 950 million.

At the moment it is unknown what price this novel treatment for type 1 diabetes will have, but it is expected to be expensive. Even so, the clinical trial has yet to publish its results, and the five years of follow-up commented must pass.

Related Notes:

WHO says there are NO deaths from Omicron strain

DosisPedia, an app for Pediatricians

EYE: Mexico opens week with increases in COVID cases