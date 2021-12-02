A few minutes ago, those of Redmond have revealed via Xbox Wire the new Xbox Game Pass games for this first fortnight of DecemberBut in the company of this good news, we have also learned about the games that will be removed from Microsoft’s successful subscription service. On this occasion it has been confirmed that Man of Medan and 5 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass in early December.

Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Game Pass members either on PC or Console, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them only they are accessible for one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they leave Xbox Game Pass on December 15, 2021.

Beholder (Xbox Game Pass Console and xCloud)

Take control of your destiny in a bleak dystopian world over which the state has absolute authority. Privacy is dead in this prohibitive new era, but you still have to make a living. As the manager of a government-run apartment building, you must keep your residents comfortable and well fed while complying with the directives of your superiors, who insist on knowing everything that goes on within its rickety walls. Install surveillance equipment, spy on your tenants, and conduct clandestine searches that reveal who your neighbors are and what they are doing.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)

In Man of Medan, five friends embark on a diving excursion that turns sinister… Join a spooky journey on a ghost ship. Live this terrifying story alongside a friend online or survive with up to five local players. All characters can live or die. Your choices will determine their fate. Who will you save? Do not play. Alone.

Guacamelee! 2 (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

Spanking has never been so cute! The long-awaited sequel to the hit action platformer is here: on Guacamelee! 2, our fighter Juan Aguacate returns from retirement in a new and surprising metroidvania-style adventure in which he will have to face his greatest challenge, something that threatens to tear the very fabric of the Mexiverso to pieces!

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

Wilmot’s Warehouse is a puzzle game that consists of organizing a warehouse so that everything works perfectly. You play Wilmot, a dedicated warehouse worker whose job it is to push, organize and stack different products. More and more trucks loaded with articles are arriving that will fill the warehouse. You can sort things however you want: by color, type, Dewey decimal system, or some absurd format that only you understand.

Unto The End (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

Unto The End is a handcrafted platform game about a desperate journey home. Master combat by improvising and observing in intense sword duels. Look for opportunities to use artifacts and trade supplies. History is written with your actions: how will you get there?

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

Yooka and Laylee are back in a new platformer adventure from Playtonic Games! Their arch nemesis Capital B is up to no good, and the duo of friends have to jump into action again. If they want to foil their evil plan to use a “hive mind” device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes will have to venture into the “impossible” lair of Capital B. They have a hard time, but with the help of the queen. Phoebee and her battalion of bees, Yooka and Laylee may have a chance!