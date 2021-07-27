Man murdered his parents for not letting him watch anime in peace

According to a couple of reports by various Japanese media, Junji Matsumoto, a 59-year-old man, murdered his father, 87-year-old Hirokazu, and mother, 88-year-old Makie, as they constantly interrupted their sessions of anime.

As they point it out Yomiuri shimbun Y The Tokyo Reporter, Junji took care of his parents in Fukuoka, Japan. The three lived together, with the son taking care of the needs of his elders. On June 20, Matsumoto killed his parents, after his father asked for help to go to the bathroom.

On June 23, Junji escaped from Fukuoka, traveling to other prefectures and becoming national news. On the 28th of the same month, the police found the bodies of Hirokazu and Makie in the refrigerator of their house, this after a relative alerted the lack of communication from the parents.

Finally, on July 5, Junji was arrested in Kyoto, where he confessed to the murder of his parents, and one of the reasons he gave was that they didn’t let him watch anime in peace. This was what he commented:

“It was annoying that every time I watched anime, my parents would interrupt me. I couldn’t bear it. During a good scene in an anime, my father repeatedly called me to take care of him. Because he complained about me, I killed him ”.

Via: Kotaku

