Within all hospitals there are both good and bad stories. Although the main objective is to achieve a cure or a satisfactory diagnosis of the patient, there are times when it is not possible. For this reason, it is necessary to be prepared on an emotional level to face these types of situations and overcome them immediately. But what few can hope for is experiencing something similar to the accident reported at a major Mexican hospital.

In this case we refer to Western Medical Center located in Guadalajara. Since its founding in 1967 it has become one of the most important in that region of the country. The function of this hospital complex is to provide high and highly specialized medical care to members of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) who live in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán.

What happened?

The unfortunate thing happened this weekend when a serious accident inside the Mexican hospital which unfortunately was fatal.

Everything was generated due to the maintenance tasks that the hospital receives. They are necessary to fix the damage to the infrastructure and also to clean the exterior of the property. Both aspects are essential to project a neat image to patients and visitors.

As part of the work, a worker went up to the sixth floor of the building to clean the windows. At first there were no problems until suddenly everything changed. The man slipped off the scaffolding he was on, resulting in a fall of more than 15 meters.

Deadly incident inside one of the most famous hospitals in Mexico

The body of the worker crashed into the marquee on the first floor, which made a strong impression on the people who were in the hospital. The support of the police and elements of the fire department personnel was immediately requested.

Unfortunately all efforts were useless because the man died instantly due to a severe head contusion. Meanwhile, the investigations regarding this accident are being carried out within the Mexican hospital.