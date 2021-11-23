- Index hide1 The case of the consumer denouncing the bad delivery experience is a terrible precedent for Walmart and recalls the serious problem in logistics that e-commerce experiences.2 Ray-Ban is one of the leading brands in the lens segment, a market of great value due to the demand it has.3 Walmart is also one of the key players in retail, which has managed to scale due to the value it has as a company in the supermarket industry.
The complaint of a man who bought a pair of Ray-Ban in Walmart and received protective glasses against C0VID, it has been one of the last complaints for poor deliveries of purchases made during the Good End.
The fact was reported on social networks, where the consumer has reported the theft of which he was a victim, a fact that is concluded by the references he has given and the image that documents the deception.
The incidents that occurred in bad deliveries of products purchased online, show the reality that brands live today and the weight that bad experiences reach, when they manage to highlight these complaints in the market.
A bad delivery from Walmart
Twitter user Edson Raul Vazquez evidenced the deception that lived in a product, after having made a purchase at Walmart, as part of a gift, only that its sender received cheap glasses, used as a barrier measure against C0VID.
The complaint has been accompanied in networks with the image that shows the stake and data that show that the purchase was made in the store, confirming the serious logistics problem that exists in electronic commerce.
In his complaint, the man has shown the glasses brand’s case and the product he received in return, as well as his purchase guides, which put the brand’s delivery team in check.
“They were for a gift and when they were opened the case came, but the lenses that came inside were plastic lenses,” recalled the consumer in his complaint.
I made the purchase of two lenses, this is the order number 101816128683, some arrived on Saturday (501607277317) and there is a pending delivery (501607277328), they were for a gift and when they were opened the case came but the lenses that came inside were some plastic glasses pic.twitter.com/Nic2BGN4nJ
November 23, 2021
@WalmartMexico What’s up with this, its irresistible end is a fraud! @Profeco #ElFinIrresistibleWalmartFraude pic.twitter.com/hyYPOB6hC6
November 23, 2021
