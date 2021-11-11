Rest

Juan Luis Londoño, artistically known as Maluma, indicated that the covid-19 pandemic, “although it sounds a little strange”, was for him “a blessing” because he was able to “stop and breathe.”

He said that this period of pause “made Juan Luis stronger and more mature.” “I became a better human being,” he added.

However, he warned that this evolution will not take him away from his essence, a clarification that linked to the situation of his compatriot J Balvin, who recently apologized after the criticism of machismo and racism raised by the video clip of “Perra”.

I’m not going to stop making the music that I like

“Music is the only means that I have of expression, and if I have to do the version of” Cuatro Babys “again, but” Eight Babys “, I’m going to do it. Sorry, but it’s my music and what I like to do. It is my essence and I cannot change it “, declared the singer of the hit” Sobrio “, who has also been accused of writing macho lyrics.

Despite this, he announced that “very different” music is coming, because he wants to continue “experimenting on the side of pop”, something “more romantic”.

He also wants to continue exploring his facets as a music producer and actor after enjoying his participation in the romantic comedy “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which will premiere next year.

“I had very strong nerves in my first scene, but Owen congratulated me and said that I had done my job well.“Maluma said.