

Dec 05, 2021 at 18:29 CET



The last day of the Champions League marks the end of the group stage and gives way to the real competition, where the best teams in Europe will decide who is chosen to take the title home this year. It is one of the most important competitions in the history of football. In this framework they will face the Juventus and Malmo at the Allianz Stadium.

This time the Spanish teams are suffering. The Atlético de Madrid plays an early final in the group stage against Porto as it could be left out. The same happens with Barcelona, ​​who face the toughest team in their group while his rival does not play anything and has to win yes or yes. Villarreal and Sevilla also have to win yes or yes, facing their direct rivals. The only Spanish team that is already mathematically classified is the Real Madrid.

At the European level, the toughest teams remain very clear: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool and Chelsea maintain an incredible level.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE DAY 6 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE

Both teams will face the Wednesday, December 8 at 6:45 p.m. and can be fully enjoyed through Movistar Champions League.