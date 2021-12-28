Dec 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM CET

EFE

Real Mallorca confirmed this Tuesday that the PCR tests carried out on the team after the holiday period have detected seven positives for covid-19, four among the members of the first team and three in the coaching staff.

“All of them are well, isolated in their homes and following the medical indications of the health authorities,” the club said in a statement.

Mallorca, which hosts FC Barcelona on Sunday, has not made public the identity of those affected by the virus.

The technician Luis Garcia Plaza has convened two training sessions behind closed doors this Tuesday to prepare for the match against the team of Xavi Hernandez corresponding to the nineteenth day of LaLiga.