There are two major cognitive differences between men and women that have an impact on how, for example, toys are chosen for active play: visual recognition memory and spatial navigation.

In both cognitive domains, women appear to process information holistically, while men appear to select and respond only to certain types of information.





Drawings and objects

For example, when visual recognition memory for male-oriented objects (pictures of balls, bicycles, sports equipment, and motorized vehicles), female-oriented objects (pictures of human and animal figures, kitchen and sewing items, girls’ clothes ) or random objects (drawings of household items, office objects, furniture) was evaluated in children and adults, women performed equally well when presented with the three types of stimuli, and men only performed as well as women when objects were male-oriented.

Labyrinths

This difference can also be observed by analyzing the use of spatial information by rats after male and female rats achieve the same performance in a radial arms maze task.

Female rats are not interrupted in their performance if landmarks (eg, computer, experimenter, cage cart) or geometry (rectangular room shape) are removed or obscured. However, males are completely dependent on the geometry of the room; its performance is severely affected if the shape of the room is darkened, even if there are large prominent landmarks left in the room to guide navigation.

In this case, it appears that for men, the Euclidean properties (i.e., angles and distances) that define the environmental landscape overshadow the large prominent landmarks and are the default information for spatial navigation, while women seem to process both environmental geometry and landmark signals comprehensively, and you can use any set of signals to navigate.

Hormones

Interestingly, these effects are organized by exposure to perinatal hormones, since neutered males at birth depend on both landmarks and similar geometry to ovariectomized adult females; and neonatally estrogen-treated females show geometry dependence, as do neutered adult males.

Therefore, although circulating hormones can further disrupt navigation strategies, are not necessary for these sex differences in the use of signals.

Toys

The way of processing the information could also be behind the choice of toys. Preference for toys is a complex cognitive process determined by sensory, perceptual and motor processes.

The toys with wheels attract attention and their perceptual characteristics overshadow the information that comes from the stuffed animals. Women don’t filter information this way, so all toys are equally interesting.

A key difference between men and women in these studies is that men actually show a preference for toys, while women do not. (It also happens in Rhesus monkeys). Men show a strong bias towards male toys.

Other studies find that women prefer female toys more, so socializing here may have something to do with it. Which highlights the puzzle we are facing, which we cannot solve simply with “awareness campaigns” or “toy strikes”: