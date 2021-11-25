Malaysia, an Asian country with a Muslim majority, rejected the granting of visas to Israeli players who were to participate in a major squash tournament next month, the international squash federation said.

The decision outraged the Israeli authorities, whose squash association threatened to go to the Lausanne Court of Arbitration for Sport if the international squah federation does not solve the problem.

Kuala Lumpur will host the world squash team championship from December 7 to 12, and “the Malaysian authorities have not yet agreed to offer visas for the Israel team,” the International Squash Federation (WSF) said.

With 60% of its population of Malay Muslim ethnicity, this country has broad support for the Palestinian cause and does not allow entry with an Israeli passport.

The head of the Israeli Squash Association, Aviv Bushinsky, called it “shameful that they mix sport and politics” and threatened to appeal to the TAD in Lausanne (Switzerland).

The Malaysian Squash Association, which organizes the tournament, declined to comment.

In 2019, Malaysia was withdrawn from organizing the world para-swimming championships for threatening to veto Israeli athletes. In 2015, some Israeli windsurfers could not compete in that country because they did not receive visas.

