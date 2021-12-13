Movie fans like Your Name Y Weathering With You they must be happy. It was recently revealed that Makoto Shinkai, the director of these and more anime films, will reveal more information about his next project next week.

According to Makoto Shinkai’s official Twitter account, The director is scheduled to appear on the official Toho Movie YouTube channel on December 15. Here, the filmmaker will share new information about his next anime film. Thus, many hope that at least the name of this project will be revealed.

The December 15 presentation will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. While there are no specific details about this movie at the moment, Shinkai has mentioned that this project will have post-apocalyptic elements, this to reflect the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what he mentioned about it in an interview with TV Asahi last year:

“It is a story in which something important happens that power itself cannot affect anything. When making this movie, I want a part of the people to think, ‘We’ll somehow manage to get by, right?’ The coronavirus is a large-scale disaster, but I believe that throughout the decades of our lives we will experience many forms of disaster. Many things in society will come to a dramatic end, or will change dramatically, but even after that, people will continue to find a way to survive. “

Remember that Weathering With YouShinkai’s latest film was released in 2019, so fans are looking forward to the director’s next job. But nevertheless, the filmmaker has mentioned that his next film is still at least a year away.

Weathering With You It’s one of my favorite movies, and you can’t wait to see what Makoto Shinkai has in store. Although there are not many details, surely we will see another love story with supernatural elements, but something completely new for the director is not ruled out.

