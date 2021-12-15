Although a couple of years ago it was sensed that Sound of metal (Darius Marder, 2020) would have an important resonance in Riz Ahmed’s career, perhaps it was not known how much having played such a convincing role would influence the actor. As one who frees himself from a burden and takes unbeatable confidence, Ahmed has continued to deliver strong performances ever since. The most recent was presented in Encounter, a film Directed by Michael Pearce and presented by Amazon Prime Video.

Encounter explores mental health and different American stereotypes in an ingenious way. This is not a movie to revisit every so often. But it is efficient in relation to the story it wants to tell. That, in times of so much audiovisual content, is not a minor achievement. On the contrary, it speaks well about the work of Pearce, who has already had a couple of films developed from the perspective of deranged, broken characters, without that approach being cruel or unfair. In this case, perhaps a little more depth could be called for.

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, a father who is isolated from his children and who experiences a psychological disorder that leads him to recreate a threat and compose his own story about what happens. What happens on the way? He manipulates his children in order to save them, within his logic. So Pearce begins to pose questions: Is Malik Khan good or bad? How does the system handle these types of cases? How does the environment position itself in these situations? It doesn’t stop there.

Encounter: a portrait of a part of American society

Several more are added to the above questions. Among them, the following stands out: why “anyone” can be armed? This is one of the themes that explodes when two secondary characters end up presenting themselves as if they were protesters from the Assault on the United States Capitol in 2021. But in a lost place in the depths of the country.

That last detail seems an obvious interest of the director, perhaps focused on going beyond the references about the United States already positioned in the collective imagination. That explains so much landscape, so much route, trip and other characters that in real life could represent people ignored by God. The film by Michael Pearce is still very American and yet the context in which it takes place does not refer to classic cities, for example.

EncounterThrough these great themes, he develops a plot that offers some interesting twists, such as the transformation that one of the children undergoes and the growth of the character played by Riz Ahmed. However, some dialogues are not entirely effective and the maternal side of the story seems to occupy a third plane.

Try Amazon Prime Video completely free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, as well as free shipping on Amazon and other benefits.

Michael Pearce and the look of the antihero

When it comes to antiheroes, the most immediate references may evoke Marvel and DC movies rather than dramas like Encounter. However, the cinema is full of characters full of contradictions who act based on an idea that from their perspective does not seem far-fetched. In the case of Encounter, the livelihood of the character played by Riz Ahmed lies in his mental health. The choice of the actor was not a minor thing.

During an interview offered to Cineuropa, the director explained:

“I like movies that paint compassionate portraits of antiheroes: complex people, with conflicts and flaws, with whom you can empathize. Riz has an incredible record as an actor; an undeniable warmth, but also a limit. He is very joking and close, but also focused and determined. He’s always looking for challenging roles, and he saw a good opportunity to play a character he hadn’t explored until now, in a movie that audiences don’t associate with him. At different times in the movie, you don’t know if he’s the hero, the antihero, or the villain. “

Pearce is not wrong about the latter. If that was his main objective in the story, he achieves it in a good way, although he still has to delve a little deeper into the causes of the protagonist’s mental condition. Despite the last condition, Riz Ahmed’s career continues to rise.