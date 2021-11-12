MakerDAO and Community Gaming join forces in launching the Crypto Maker Series, a series of tournaments to drive the use of the DAI stablecoin through eSports. The series is made up of nine tournaments in three popular disciplines in Latin America. This was reported to Cointelegraph in Spanish, through a statement.

As they explained, These are nine flash events for CS: GO, Free Fire and Dota2 that will take place in the last quarter of 2021. The series is one of the many series of tournaments that Community Gaming has planned.

As blockchain technology continues to grow in Latin America, the series aims to be a catalyst for e-sports events powered by the web3 movement.

“The growing popularity of crypto globally marks a clear uptake trend towards DeFi.” stated Bryan Mier, Regional and Business Development Manager for Community Gaming’s Latam.

“Educating and introducing Latin American talent to these trends means equipping them with the knowledge and resources necessary to participate in this new era of digital competition,” he added.

“In these digital times, a means of change is needed that allows people to connect more no matter where they are,” commented Luis Lozada, MakerDAO Business Developer in Latin America. Then he said: “Dai allows this, through peer exchange, salary payments or as in this case as a prize in video game tournaments, Dai offers a freedom to the financial world that did not exist before.”

Crypto Maker Series will also promote the “play-to-earn” or “play to win” philosophy. The prizes will be awarded to the top 8 in each event, counting more than 300 beneficiaries with crypto in two months.

The initiative will be enabled for players from the South Region of Latin America. Due to the variety of eSports offered by the series, each tournament will introduce different communities to the use and understanding of cryptocurrencies in Latin America.

In the statement they affirmed that all tournaments will be free to register, broadcast on the official channels of Community Gaming Latin America.

