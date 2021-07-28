Make your photos the perfect size for YouTube, IG and all networks!

Do you know the exact size to post photos and videos on each of the social networks? Then, gives them the perfect format for all social networks.

If you publish content on different social networks you will know that each one has its own measurements and beyond having to learn the size that each platform requires, The task of formatting your photos and videos can be cumbersome, but with SocialZise.io not anymore.

SocialZise.io is a website that is responsible for formatting your photos and videos with the exact size for each social network, including: Facebook, Instagra, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitch, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

This website gives you a template with the exact size for each social networkYou just have to work on it and the result will have the perfect format for publication, after you download your design you can change the social network and work with the same content in the new format, super simple !.

DO NOT STOP READING: How to get on top of the trends on TikTok

The correct format for photos and videos will make your publications look as you imagined and will have a more positive impact among your fans and followers, because the design will look perfect in the format of each social network.

To give the exact size to your photos and videos and that your publications have the perfect format on all social networks just follow these simple steps:

1. Go to SocialZise.io, in this link, and choose a social network and click it, for example Instagram.

2. Give click on “Social media Image Maker” and a template will appear with the ideal size for you to start working on it.

3. When your design is ready click click Download to download it and choose from the list on the left the following social network format to work with the same content, to Facebook for instance.

Clever! you already know how to size your photos and videos exactly to publish on all social networks with the perfect format for each one.