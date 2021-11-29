It is more and more frequent that we find hundreds or thousands of images stored in our PC disk drives. These are part of our personal library of content of this type, and the number is growing. Keep in mind that we are talking about, sometimes, thousands of independent files that the operating system itself has to manage.
Something similar happens when we try upload these images to view them in a specific program for it. Specifically, we refer to some of the popular photo viewers that we can find all over the internet. As a general rule we opt for one of them, our favorite, and we use it to remember those moments that we have stored. But even the most powerful equipment, this mode of visualization through some software can become a real ordeal.
One of the main reasons for this is that we are going to work with hundreds or thousands of files almost simultaneously and some of them large. This is not what we want to tell you, it is that a job that should be fluid, such as the passage from one photo to another, can be complicated and delayed due to high memory consumption.
East high consumption of PC resources It will be carried out by the photo viewer if we do not take any precautionary measures. This is precisely what we want to talk about next. Specifically, we are going to give you a series of useful tips to avoid blocking the photo viewer due to high memory consumption.
Prevent your photo viewer from consuming all your PC memory
Well, in order to avoid this that we are commenting on, the first thing that we advise you is to make a good distribution of these contents. With this, what we want to tell you is that we order the photo files in different folders. So what we achieve is that the program does not try to load into memory all the files contained in a single disk location. It will only load those stored in the folder that we have selected and RAM consumption will be reduced ostensibly.
Another point to take into consideration in this regard is to use a photo viewer as light as possible. If what we really need is a program that shows these photographic contents on the screen, without further ado, we must choose a proposal that is limited to this. And there are other similar programs that also add other Additional functions that maybe we will never use, which increases the consumption of resources, and therefore memory
Furthermore, we should avoid loading high-resolution image files into the program. This is something that becomes especially important if these are intermixed between a huge amount of lower quality files. So that they are displayed more quickly and their load don’t consume too much memory or CPU, it is recommended to reduce its size and save the original as a backup. At the same time, with everything and with it we have performance problems with this photo viewer, it would not hurt to close the rest of the running applications.