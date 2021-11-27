If we are looking for higher sound quality the Echo model is the best option. In addition, for Black Friday it includes a free Philips HUE smart bulb. It has a price of 59.99 euros.

Amazon’s smart speakers allow us to control the whole house thanks to its Alexa voice assistant, in addition to offering us a very good sound quality. The Echo Dot of 4 to generation we can find it for 29.99 euros, while its version with clock It is available for 39.99 euros.

One of Amazon ’s best-selling devices is the Echo Dot integrated Alexa smart speaker. Although the 4th generation Echo are also available, this model can be found by less than 20 euros and with an incredible discount of 62%. It has a price of 18.99 euros.

Philips Hue smart bulbs

A pack of 2 smart bulbs that can be one of the best complements to our newest acquisition of an Echo smart speaker. With these bulbs we can control light intensity depending on the time of day and several between different shades of color. The pack of 2 is priced at 102.99 euros.

TP-Link Tapo LED bulbs

These bulbs with LED technology allow us to adjust the warmth and intensity of the light from our Smartphone, since it connects to the WiFi of our home. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Same brightness with low consumption equivalent to a 60W bulb. The pack of 2 has a discount of 43% and its final price is 19.90 euros.

TP-Link TAPO P100

Through the TAPO app we can turn the devices on and off from our smartphone. For example, if we go on vacation and we do not want our thermos to consume energy, it is best to leave it off and turn it on remotely before we return home. It also has a away mode which is capable of turning connected devices on and off to give the appearance that someone is home. It has a price of 9.89 euros. If one is not enough, the pack of 4 plugs is also on offer for 33.99 euros.

Refoss WiFi Smart Strip

In addition to individual smart plugs we can also find smart strips compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home. This model has 3 sockets and 4 USB supporting up to 7 devices simultaneously. It has a price of 29.99 euros.

Netatmo NHC-EC

On air quality meter intelligent that is able to control the level of air quality, humidity, temperature and even noise. We can control it from our mobile phone and control several rooms through it. With this meter we can create a healthy environment for our family. It has a price of 70 euros having a discount of 42% compared to the usual price.

Netatmo NWS01-EC

If, in addition to controlling air quality, you want to receive alerts in real time about weather forecasts this smart station will be your best ally. We can manage it remotely and even with our voice, since it is compatible with Alexa or Siri. It has a price of 109 euros.

Netatmo NTH-ES-EC

A state-of-the-art thermostat. We can manage it from our Smartphone and it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. The Auto-Adapt function takes into account the outside temperature to adjust your home to the optimal temperature. It has a price of 109 euros.

Ring Video Doorbell

Another device that can turn your house into a smart home is this video doorbell with HD resolution. You can receive notifications in real time when someone rings your doorbell thanks to its motion detection sensors. Able to link to devices that have the Alexa smart assistant. This video doorbell allows us to receive instant notifications and see live video of who is calling our house. It has a price of 79 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.