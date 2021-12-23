The Government of Spain yesterday picked up the request that several regional presidents had been promoting for weeks: to reimpose the mandatory mask outdoors. He did it amidst great confusion. It went from a total obligation to a gradual one. The Minister of Health announced today some exceptions: when “we practice individual sports” and when “we are in the field and on the beach”. Yesterday, Sánchez included “be alone” or with your “cohabiting group”.

Anger. Nuances that no will soften popular discontent. The outdoor mask was already a controversial measure due to its limited scientific endorsement. If in 2020 there was some justification for the precautionary principle, today its imposition is more difficult to argue. “I do not understand the stubbornness to introduce this measure. It is a superficial operation,” explains Toni Trilla, head of Epidemiology at Hospital Clínic in El País. He is one of the many discordant voices within epidemiological experts.

Studies do not support its usefulness either. The range of infections detected outdoors ranges from “much less” than 10% in the best of cases … And between less than 1% in the worst.

Putting a measure that is perceived at all levels as stupid opens the door for people to start making their own decisions about what measure they consider stupid or not regardless of what it is. There are doors that once open, it is impossible to close. – Guido Corradi (@GuidoBCor) December 22, 2021

The problem. To the limited effectiveness of the measure must be added another problem: the confidence of the population. As it explains Guido Corradi, psychologist, the perception of a measure as absurd or arbitrary relativizes the rationality of the others. In other words: if the authorities impose a “stupid” restriction such as mandatory outdoor masks, to what extent will not all the others be as well? When we believe that a rule is not effective, not only does the probability of its compliance decline … but also the rest of the rules.

The science. It is something that several studies related to the pandemic have addressed. In this study, focused on the monitoring of the policies applied by Belgium and the Netherlands, thousands of respondents expressed greater monitoring of the restrictions when they interpreted them as effective. “Politicians should consider the motivations within their country for their strategies … The belief that a measure is effective significantly increases the probability of its compliance.”

In this other, the researchers show how we follow the norms that we perceive as being followed by the majority of the population. And we know what is the most determining factor for the majority of the population to comply with a measure: that it is effective.

Another phase. The problem today, as we saw two days ago, is that the context and the situation of the pandemic has changed compared to October 2020, which leaves less room to implement very invasive measures on individual rights. 80% of the population is vaccinated and only 15% of ICU beds are occupied (compared to 44% last year). The population has kept its end of the bargain. Their tolerance for restrictions perceived as arbitrary and, above all, without scientific endorsement, is much lower.

Blind sticks. In other words, what were tolerable blind sticks in the fall of last year are now unsustainable. The authorities have had scope to reinforce Primary Care for more than a year. Instead, nearly 28,000 toilets have been laid off or not renovated. In a context of urgency and overflow, mandatory outdoor masks and curfews enjoyed popular acceptance. Today they are perceived as a cosmetic resource to simulate forcefulness.

This is where the skepticism and resistance of a country is born, until now, which has followed all the restrictions with great diligence.

