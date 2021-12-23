Make Homeland! How to Participate in Phase 2 of the Mexican Vaccine Clinical Study

The Patria vaccine is almost ready, it is in phase 2 of the study and you can participate in the clinical trial, we tell you about the progress and the objective of this phase.

The Mexican vaccine Patria is being developed by Conacyt, Birmex and Institutes, together with the Avimex laboratory. In April this year, the director of the National Council of Science and Technology reported that the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine would be ready by this December.

DO NOT STOP READING: No blackout! Six tips to avoid overloads when decorating for Christmas

Now, after the interim analysis of the Phase 1 clinical trial results has been successfully completed, You are invited to participate voluntarily in the Phase 2 study of the Patria vaccine.

The objective of the clinical trial is to evaluate the use of the Patria vaccine as a booster for previously vaccinated people.

The phase 2 study is designed to obtain intermediate results in a short time, which will allow accelerated progress to the next phase of the clinical study 3.

You can participate if you live in Mexico City, you are 18 years old or more and received a complete schedule of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Recruitment to participate in the phase 2 study began this December and will conclude when the required number of participants is completed. Then, registration will continue for candidates to participate in the phase 3 study.

These are the Requirements to participate in the clinical studies of the Patria vaccine:

– Have received at least 4 months in advance a complete vaccination schedule of any COVID-19 vaccine.

– Not having presented respiratory diseases during the last 21 days.

– Not be pregnant, nor lactating.

– Have a good general health.

– In case of presenting any chronic disease, must be controlled for at least three months prior to the start of the study.

– Not be participating in another protocol study.