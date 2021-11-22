Making vector logos is tremendously useful on the internet but making them is really difficult … until now. A website has managed to democratize a process that only experts knew how to do.

There are two different categories of images that are commonly seen on the web. Raster images (like JPG, PNG, WebP …) that are a series of pixels at a fixed resolution, and vector images (like SVG) that use multiple lines and shapes.

Vector graphics are widely used for logos and other simple images because when they are enlarged or printed at a large size they still look good they are enlarged. But your problem is that creating them from scratch can be very difficult without design knowledge.

Luckily it now exists a web application that allows you to create SVG from standard images, your name: SVGcode.

SVGcode is a new progressive web application created by Thomas Steiner, an engineer working with Google, who was fed up with people not being able to easily create vector images on the internet.

How is it used? Very easy. Once you open SVGcode in your browser you just have to open an image from your PC and it will be automatically drawn as a vector image.

Mind you, most of the images you import will require some tweaking to create a decent-looking SVG, but it’s a pretty useful web app and can get you out of a lot of trouble. in case you need to make a logo and don’t know how.

The core of the drawing functionality is based on the Potrace project, which became Web Assembly code for this web application. SVGCode can copy the finished file to the clipboard, appear as an option in your PC’s file manager when you right-click an image, and open / save files from your device.

It even uses the new Window Controls Overlay API to hide the system title bar when installed, making it feel a bit more like a native app.

If you are interested in knowing how SVGcode was created, you have the development process in a blog post Google web development.