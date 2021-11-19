There are fans of Dragon Ball Super who prefer the classic sagas of Akira Toriyama and One of the most memorable villains has been Android No. 17 of the Cell Saga. Such is the case of Stunning-Tip854 who shared on Reddit an illustration that gives this iconic character a realistic look.

In this illustration of Stunning-Tip854, we can see this classic villain from the Dragon Ball Z androids saga with blue eyes that shine through his appearance, as well as his characteristic scarf and hairstyle. We hope to see more of your work soon:

Who is Android 17 from Dragon Ball Z?

In Dragon Ball Z, Android 17 (人造 人間 １７ 号,) known as Lapis (ラ ピ ス), is the twin brother of Android 18, who like her before being Android was a normal human until he was kidnapped by Dr. Gero to become a victim of his cruel experiments. After his change from human to Android, they inserted a chip in order to destroy Goku.

Unfortunately for Dr. Gero, it was a “flawed” experiment because he still had a rebellious spirit and did not want to be a slave under his command. So, he inserted a device that would turn them off as soon as they showed a bit of disobedience. This device was finally useless, as his sister, Android 17, destroyed these controls and then murdered her own creator..

Although, his fortune would finally change when Cell achieves absorb its power from Android 17 and 18 to complete its development and reach its perfect form.

Android 17 makes his return in Dragon Ball Super, where he would change his character, after coming back to life thanks to the Dragon Balls, now as a human he works as a simple ranger and takes care of the animals as well as his new family. In fact, he secretly trains to fulfill his mission to protect Monster Island, preserving wildlife, especially the legendary Minotaur against poachers.

In addition to the appearance of Android 17, Dragon ball Super is the work of Akira Toriyama, in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta are on their way to become the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. It seemed that the Z warriors would enjoy a Planet Earth full of calm and tranquility.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.