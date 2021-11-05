20 years ago the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask and the speedrunners they continue to rock this fun Nintendo game. So much so that they continue to fight for the first place in the world record for finishing it as soon as possible. Thus, the streamer Bewildebeest has managed to complete the game in just 5 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds, becoming the person who has completed the video game the fastest.

This content creator has overtaken the previous one, TrevPerson, who would have completed the game in a time of 5 hours, 51 minutes and 2 seconds. Those two minutes of difference between Bewildebeest and TrevPerson mark the difference between the world record. Those minutes are a breakthrough for the community of speedrunning, in which even a few seconds can mean a new record.

This last record, before being surpassed by the streamer, it had been achieved three years ago; surpassing the previous one just a decade ago, with a record of 7 hours, 10 minutes and 56 seconds.

Also, this Nintendo video game it would take the average user 32 hours to complete. In the speedrun in particular they are used bugs to skip parts of the game, although this race to get it does not have bugs concrete. That is, we will not find any trick like the Moon Warp, where Link flies to the Moon and meets Majora immediately to fight; without facing a single dungeon first.

This race of Bewildebeest in concrete completes the game 100%, getting the 20 Heart Containers, the Golden Sword, the Fierce Deity Mask, a 40 pump capacity, all six bottles, a 500 wallet capacity, all ten songs, all of Tingle’s maps, and a capacity of arrows of 50. In addition, each street fairy will be returned and all 10 owl statues must be activated.

Nevertheless, TrevPerson holds the world record for speedrun of 2 hours, 41 minutes and 47 seconds, although without completing it 100%.