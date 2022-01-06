As usual with the turn of the year, we usually review what the previous year gave of itself. In decoration, many firms count which have been the best-selling pieces in their catalogs and that allows us to have an idea of ​​which will be the trends that continue in 2022 because the trend changes are gradual and therefore not so fast.

On the website of Maisons du Monde we can see which of your items have been best sellers in 2021 and we have prepared a selection of some of them that anticipate trends both by the type of article and, and very especially, by the type of material with which they are manufactured. We start with this large mirror of paulownia aged gold 119×194 cm for 249.90 euros.

A round jute rug and white cotton 180 cm in diameter for 49.90 euros.

A wall-mounted basketball net spruce 56×68 cm for 59.99 euros.

A cushion of leather imitation 45×45 cm white for 12.99 euros.





A glass of wine glass, the lot of 6 for 23.94 euros.

A wicker wall decor 70 cm in diameter for 32.99 euros.

A round mirror for hanging 59 cm diameter birch for 49.99 euros.

A floor lamp 155 cm high glass and gold metal globe for 79.99 euros.

A ceiling lamp by wicker and gray cotton for 49.99 euros.

Nails stackable tables in green and gold metal for 139.00 euros.

A screen for vegetable fiber ceiling lamp 40 cm in diameter for 29.99 euros.





A little storage cabinet of 5 drawers with decorative motifs for 89.99 euros.

A flat plate of black and white porcelain with reasons, the lot of 6 for 23.94 euros.

A jewelry holder of gold metal for 16.99 euros.

A pouf of braided marine junk for 34.99 euros.

A bouquet of dry painas, the lot of 2 for 15.98 euros.





A chair scandinavian gray for 39.99 euros.

A sofa bed of 1 green water square for 209.00 euros.

And a 3-seater sofa bed green velvet for 399.00 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

