Many have been those who have had to return to the telecommuting in the last weeks or those that will have to do it in the next. This sixth COVID wave has forced us to dust off the home office desks and to review the conditioning of the school at home for what may happen.

Although many of us agree in preferring, as a general rule, face-to-face work; Of course, at this point it pays to have a good home office and that is why we have been taking a look at the desks and secretaries from Maisons du Monde, in particular those of style classic chic, we start with this black desk mango for 619.00 euros, to see what you think of the selection.

Desk With 4 Drawers White

East desk with 4 drawers white for 239.00 euros.


White 4-drawer desk

Solid Handle & Met Desk

East mango desk solid and brass-colored metal with a door for 659.00 euros.

Matte Black Desk With 5 Drawers

East matte black desk with 5 drawers for 359.00 euros.

Mango Mac Secretary Desk

East mango wood writing desk solid and metal 117 cm wide for 429.00 euros.

Black Mango Secretary Desk

This writing desk in black mango wood for 569.00 euros.

Oak 5-Drawer Secretary M

East 5-drawer secretary desk solid oak for 579.00 euros.

Green Desk With 5 Drawers

East desk with 5 drawers in khaki green for 299.00 euros.


Khaki Green 5 Drawer Desk

On the Maisons du Monde website you can also find desks and workplace corner inspiration in other styles such as industrial, rustic, contemporary or vintage among others, so that everyone can choose the one that best suits their tastes and needs.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Maisons du Monde
