In the pharmacy area, as in the entire health sector and in most jobs that require standing for a long time and in a specific space for a long day, it is stipulated that the most common occupational risks are:

Ergonomic risks:

These risks are related to postures at work, since these can cause deviations in the spine, muscle or joint pain and even discomfort that can prevent the good work of the task.

In addition, there are those related to the handling of loads, which can become ergonomic problems, since, as in the previous point, it can bring serious complications for health and partially or completely interrupt the good development in the pharmaceutical area.

In the same way, there are the risks acquired by the abuse of screens or mobile devices, since the constant exposure of the eyes to artificial light generates that it must make a greater effort to focus, in addition the use of the screens decreases by quantity of times it wakes up causing the eyes to dry out and creating a barrier that significantly diminishes vision.

Risks when traveling

There are undoubtedly some risks related to the movement of pharmaceutical personnel, either due to poor road conditions, deterioration of the vehicles used or simply due to human factors. These can be seen reflected in the comings and goings to work, personnel movements to meet clients or home deliveries.

Similarly, there are the risks related to bumps or falls, which, although they can be very subtle, can cause minor injuries that may require therapeutic management.

The risks of formulating

In the pharmacy area, hygiene and proper handling of laboratories is essential, since the preparation of formulas or contact with chemical agents or the improper use of clothing or the lack of cleanliness of utensils can cause contagious diseases or risks for health.

This point is undoubtedly one of the most important, since the pharmaceutical agents that are in the laboratories are in constant exposure due to the manipulation of toxic substances, while the pharmacists who work at street level have a lower risk of suffering from some type of disease.

On the other hand, there are risks related to the manipulation of drugs, since there are drugs that are dangerous and must be properly identified to avoid complications and give proper management of them.

The risks of protective equipment

Without more and no less, in the pharmacy area, the proper use of gloves, gowns, masks, that is, protective equipment is essential because you are constantly working with polluting materials or dangerous substances.

The use of these protective tools will vary depending on whether you are a pharmacist in the laboratory or if you are a health professional who is at street level.