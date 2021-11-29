The improvements in the privacy of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey were one more point of the novelties that they presented to us at WWDC21 last June; and part of them focused on new iCloud + protections for Mail.

But what is good news for users may not be so good for other people, and an example is the owners of the newsletters or email newsletters. Those who have more audience and monetize their content depend on certain metrics whose access, for privacy, Apple blocks. Has it been noticed? We have contacted some administrators of newsletters monetized to find out.

There are no big changes, and measurements can be “redirected”

Those responsible for commercial newsletters need to have statistics like open ratea (the percentage of people who open the mail after receiving it in their mailboxes) in order to attract the attention of potential sponsors. Apple’s protection tools block scripts that allow us to know this information (normally it is through some element of the newsletter content).

The effect is that the rate is no longer as reliable as before: the more users of the Mail application, the less precise is the percentage and therefore advertisers have less reason to insert advertising in that newsletter.

All those responsible for newsletters with whom we have contacted coincide: Mail not a priority email client among readers. Charo Marcos, the author of the Kloshletter newsletter, tells us that in her particular case only 4.5% of her readers use Mail. Jaime Novoa (Dealflow) and Samuel Gil (Suma Positiva) comment that they simply haven’t noticed anything.

All newsletter administrators agree: Apple Mail users are few and therefore the changes are not perceived

About which mail services are used the most, David Bonilla (Bonilista) details that 3 out of 4 emails to which you send your newsletter are from Gmail. Readers with Apple Mail are so few that their system does not catalog them, placing it in a category of ‘Others’.

Ignacio Arriaga, head of the Acumbamail email marketing service, comments regarding this phenomenon that the metric of the newsletter opening rate will no longer be as accurate and will function more as an indicator. The measurement can also be mixed with other similar indicators such as the number of people who report the newsletter as SPAM or the number of clicks that are done to the links. In any case, Ignacio does not believe that it will be a serious problem, since the audience will remain the same and what can change is the reliability of the methods of measuring the audience.

Charo Marcos is more critical of Apple’s measures:

“I believe that preserving the security and privacy of Internet users should be a priority for all of us who in one way or another work in this medium, but I also believe that we should not all be measured by the same standard. The General Law of Data Protection already obliges us to take measures to protect the privacy of our users, who voluntarily register in media such as Kloshletter through a double authentication system. I think that Apple’s measure only serves to generate confusion “

In the same regard, Apple has told us that in order to be more precise, measurements directed to a web can always be used and that they are not “locked” within the mail client. But everything that is attempted to be measured within Mail (that is, within the mail itself) will be restricted by the measures to protect the privacy of users.

Looking at the collected impressions, however, it does not seem that the impact of these new privacy measures is great. No one has noticed it on a large scale, and therefore it does not seem that it will affect those who have income with their newsletters.

Image | Brett jordan