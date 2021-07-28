Maiden of Black Water announces release date for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Koei Tecmo announced the launch of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC through Steam during E3 2021. Now, the company has announced that it will make this premiere next October 28 through a new trailer. The game will arrive on all these platforms as an enhanced version of the original 2014 title as a Wii U exclusive.

This is how Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water works

As a unique horror experience, players step into the shoes of Yuri Kozukata, Ren hojo Y Miu hinasaki as they venture up the mysterious Mount Hikami in hopes of finding those who have previously disappeared. To defeat the malevolent spirits housed in the mountain waters, you must master the Camera Obscura, a unique camera that can cause damage to ghosts when taking a photo. Each successful shot will cause a spirit to emit Spirit Fragments and if players capture an image of the ghost and these mysterious fragments in the same frame, they will unleash a fatal high-damage Marco attack.

Throughout the adventure, players will be able to upgrade camera parts, equipping a stronger lens or change film, allowing for more powerful images to be taken and providing more protection as they venture further up the mountain. When a ghost is defeated, the camera can perform the ability to Look to discover the ghost’s past, helping to uncover the truth behind the disappearances on the mountain.

<br>

Know more: Silent Hill and Fatal Frame will have their own movies



What’s new in Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

New in the enhanced version of the game is a completely new photo mode in which players can use any character or ghost from their adventure, place them on a background of their choice and add a variety of effects (type of lens, choice of frame, focus…) to make the perfect scary photo. They have also been added new costumes and accessories to give more variety to each of the characters in this terrifying title.