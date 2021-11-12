Mahindra, the major Indian carmaker, has put all its machinery into operation to carry out an ambitious electric offensive. The brand will launch 8 new electric cars by 2027. Some models that will be marketed under a new sub-brand.

Mahindra, one of the colossi of the Indian automotive industry, is in a position to put all the meat on the grill to face the very important changes that lie ahead in the coming years. Electrification is gaining ground and Mahindra cannot be left behind. With the aim of becoming a benchmark in electric mobility, it will carry out an ambitious product offensive.

The Indian manufacturer has put in place all the necessary machinery to give life to a new family of 100% electric vehicles. New information coming from this distant country, allows to shed some light on the strategic plan that is on the table. A roadmap that includes the launch of 8 electric cars under a new sub-brand.

Mahindra opens the door to create a sub-brand for its new electric cars

Everything indicates that Mahindra is ready to bet unapologetically on electrification at its highest level. At a recent press conference, Rajesh Jejurikar, a senior Mahindra & Mahindra official, unveiled some of the company’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility: “The brands we will focus on are Bolero, Scorpio, XUV and Thar. These will be the main brands, but that does not mean that we will discontinue other brands. We may make a new brand for electric vehicles as we move forward, but that is up for discussion.

Jejurikar has been in charge of confirming that Mahindra to launch 8 new electric models for 2027. Of these new models, 4 will be derived from the current range. Starting in 2025 is when the company will go one step further by introducing 4 new SUVs supported by a dedicated platform and developed from scratch. They will be totally new vehicles.

“By 2027, we will be ready for at least 20% of our total sales volumes to come from electric vehicles. If the charging infrastructure grows faster, it is likely that we are ready for an even greater penetration of electric vehicles, “said the senior Mahindra official.

Mahindra puts Tata in the spotlight

Even though right now Mahindra’s big rival Tata controls the electric vehicle market in India, Jejurikar is confident in being able to reverse this situation and reduce the great distance that separates both companies in this incipient market. Over the next few years, Mahindra will allocate a very significant amount of resources to materialize this product offensive.