The Eternals it reached the great cinemas of the world and, with it, a large number of new characters for the franchise. In this way, the spectrum of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it was enlarged and now there is a lot of fabric left to cut. One of them, which attracted the most attention, was Blade, who was not seen, but his voice was heard in the post-credit scene.

Mahershala Ali, who gives life to the vampire hunter broke the silence. The interpreter referred to the responsibility that falls on him to replace the legendary Wesley snipes. In addition, he reflected on his passage in the UCM.

“You know, what I hope is to earn it. I am looking forward to earning it. You know, there is an anticipation for it, there is an emotion for it that he possesses, that Mr. Snipes possesses. So by taking his place, I’m working to earn my place in this and I’m excited to get going and get the job done.”Mentioned the actor.

In addition, the artist spoke of the future and the panorama around his debut. These were his statements: “This world of Marvel is obviously the biggest in the movie industry, and just to get my little introduction to that, starting with Comic Con a couple years ago, and now the early stages of putting myself in the shoes of that character. , it felt special and really cool. Excited to get going and do more”, He concluded.

Now, Los Eternos is available in cinemas around the world. However, more information about the launch is expected in Disney +. In the same way, it is known that spin-offs will be created on the franchise, of which more details are awaited.

