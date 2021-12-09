Actor Mahershala Ali acknowledged that Wesley Snipes’ words helped him a lot when it was confirmed that he would be the new Blade at Marvel Studios.

Have already submitted “Very briefly” to Blade at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since we could hear his voice in the post-credits scene of The Eternals. One of the first to react by blessing Mahershala Ali was the actor Wesley snipes who took on the character up to three times in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Now, it has been Mahershala Ali who has revealed how he felt when he read the words of Wesley snipes:

Humiliated and very encouraged by it. Because he didn’t have to say that. No one actually asked him like that. So for him to come out and say that, someone I really admire. I sincerely appreciate it. So thank you brother.

Will we see the two of them together in the same movie?

There has been much speculation that Wesley snipes could come back in the movie of Blade as a minor character or in a brief cameo. But for now, it seems that this is not in the plans of Marvel studios. So surely we will only see Mahershala Ali which will also be a different version to the three installments that have already premiered in theaters previously. Not forgetting that it could be introduced in the series Moon knight from Disney plus, since according to some rumors they will present Dracula interpreted by Ethan hawke, so vampires could start to become more and more important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Whereas his solo movie probably won’t arrive until 2023 or 2024. So there will still be a bit of a wait to see the half-human, half-vampire fight the creatures of the night.

While Mahershala Ali He continues with his acting career and we can see him in the adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s novel entitled Leave the world behind with Julia Roberts.