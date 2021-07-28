Magnetic helmet reduces deadly tumor in advanced case of brain cancer

Science has just registered a very important neurological advance with the discovery of the first non-invasive therapy for a life-threatening form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma, through the use of a magnetic helmet.

As part of an incredible neurological breakthrough, researchers Santos Helekar, David Baskin, Martyn Sharpe and Lisa Nguyen, belonging to Houston Methodist Neurological Institute, built, thought and designed a helmet, called Oncomagnetic, the incidence and application of which shrunk the fatal tumor in a 53-year-old patient to a third.

The device, patented by the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute and the researchers mentioned and already approved by the FDA, is the first non-invasive therapy for a glioblastoma, the most common and most malignant tumor among glial neoplasms, which are the cells of the nervous tissue main responsible for the function of the brain.

Researchers behind the helmet to cure brain cancer say this device could one day help treat these ailments without the need to supply invasive radiation or chemotherapy.

His patent was registered, the FDA approval authorized the treatment for compassionate use, and in the patient tested, used the device for five weeks at the clinic and then at home.

Although the patient later died of an injury unrelated to his glioblastoma, an autopsy of his brain showed that the recent treatment had removed 31% of the tumor.

First non-invasive therapy against brain cancer

The helmet features three rotating magnets connected to a microprocessor-based electronic controller, by means of which it generates a magnetic field that Dr. Lisa Nguyen placed on the study subject for two to six hours a day.

“The results open a new world to non-invasive therapies and non-toxic, with many interesting possibilities for the future, “said the doctor. David baskin, who designed the helmet and gave life to the manuscript that underlies its application.

The documentation of the therapy, which can be consulted here, reveals the treatment provided by the medical team to the patient’s brain tumor, previously operated on and in a delicate state.

Oncology experts call the helmet in question, oscillating magnetic field (OMF) generating device, what did the end-stage recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) of the aforementioned adult, who had undergone radical surgical excision and chemoradiotherapy, and experimental gene therapy for a left frontal tumor.

The study indicated that OMF given for five weeks was well tolerated, and the tumor shrinkage appeared to correlate with the first dose of treatment, so the findings suggest the discovery of a powerful new therapy non-invasive for the common cancer condition.

Photos Frontiers of Oncology.

The treatment, involves electric fields called Optune therapy, alternating at 200 kHz, now available for recurrent GBM as monotherapy and in combination with temozolomide, in newly diagnosed cases.

Researchers have previously shown that electromagnetic fields (EMF) produce anticancer effects in vitro, as has been revealed by preclinical helmet experiments.

The novel therapy was supplied in April of last year, following patient consent and FDA approval, for the use of Oncomagnetic as a compassionate use treatment, which open a great hope for many affected by this common type of brain cancer.

