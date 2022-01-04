1. Octane number

It refers to the anti-detonation capacity of the fuel, that is, to what extent it can endure without detonating prematurely. While unleaded gasoline, or magna, typically has an octane rating of 87, premium options are typically 90 or higher. In Mexico it is 91. The minimum octane number required in each vehicle is generally found in the owner’s manual or on the gas tank cap.

Some high-performance engines use a higher compression ratio to produce more power. They compress the fuel-air mixture into a smaller range, creating additional heat that can cause fuel to pre-ignite faster and minimize performance. These high-compression engines require high-octane, or premium, fuel to ensure that the gasoline does not ignite earlier.

2. Engine type

Magna gasoline, which burns faster, is suitable for an engine with a low compression ratio. On the contrary, the premium is better for engines with turbocharger or high compression ratios due to its greater resistance to ignition. However, premium options burn more cleanly and can extend engine life in all vehicles, regardless of compression ratio.

3. Altitude

Vehicles that are frequently used in higher-altitude cities, such as CDMX or Toluca, can run well on regular, magna, or green gasoline. At higher altitudes, the air pressure decreases and the amount of oxygen reaching the pistons is less. This delays detonation. So, in theory, you can use a cheaper, lower-octane fuel without any problems and save some money.

“For example, if you go to the United States, in higher altitude cities, like Colorado, you will see that there is a greater supply of low-octane gasoline even though there are many supercharged cars,” explains Hernández.

What happens if I put magna gas in a turbo engine at a lower altitude?

If we have a turbo engine or a high compression aspirated one -common in super sports models-, it is most likely that the user manual recommends the use of premium fuel or 91 to 93 octane. But if you put gasoline magna it is likely that the power will be reduced or that the fuel consumption will increase.

Hernández gives a practical example: “If you put low-octane gasoline in a vehicle and you go to Acapulco, it is possible that there is a premature detonation and that the engine will heat up,” he says.