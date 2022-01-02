The community of Pokémon Sword and Shield players can often enjoy amazing events in which we can delve into catching Pokémon, and that is, as the release date of Pokémon Legends: Arceus approaches, the community of the franchise is getting more and more excited.

Something that has caught our attention is that while some Trainers are happily waiting patiently for January 28, others are returning to Pokémon Sword and Shield to get their Pokémon crew.

While the video game launched in 2019, Game Freak still hosts regular Max Raid events to keep the dedicated playerbase busy, and the developers are doing exactly that to celebrate the new year in style.

Max Raid event adds Magikarp Shiny

A new event has taken over Max Raid battles for the new year, according to Serebii, it’s giving Trainers a chance to catch a variety of popular Pokémon. This New Years-themed event will be available between December 31 and January 6, 2022, so be sure to participate while it’s available!

During this time, Trainers will be able to find Magikarp Shiny at a spawn rate of 2%, as well as Meowth, Sudowoodo, and Darmanitan. This celebration is available for seven days, so as long as luck is on your side, you should be able to add another Shiny to your collection.