Cassandra Sánchez de la Madrid and Jessica Newton showed off baby shower gifts. (Photo: ATV)

This November 10, Magaly medina presented a special program where he not only offered his usual notes and uncovers, but also made a live link with Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid and his mother Jessica Newton. And although the presence of Deyvis Orosco, the singer was conspicuous by his absence.

Cassandra explained that her boyfriend had an unforeseen event and apologized for not being there. Given this, the journalist said, laughing, that she understands it but that they would still open the baby shower gifts. Very excited they proceeded to unveil the gifts, flaunting each one of them.

Both Jessica and Cassandra did not hesitate to rejoice with each gift they unwrapped, highlighting the brands and how expensive they were. One of them was the car that the former beauty queen gave her daughter, which he had to order it 3 months in advance from abroad and it cost him about $ 1,700.

This link did not go down well with many users of social networks, who did not hesitate to criticize the TV host, highlighting that all this deployment was unnecessary. Others rated Magaly Medina as “huachafa” for dedicating her program to these types of links. Others claimed they weren’t interested in seeing the expensive gifts they gave Deyvis Orosco’s girlfriend.

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making links opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making links opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making a link by opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making a link by opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making a link by opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making links opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

Users criticize Magaly Medina for making a link by opening gifts from Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid. (Photo: Twitter)

MAGALY MEDINA WILL BE THE GODMOTHER OF DEYVIS OROSCO’S SON

The businesswoman Cassandra Sánchez de La Madrid and the singer Deyvis Orosco celebrated the babyshower of their first child on Monday, November 8. To the surprise of the guests, Magaly medina she was named as the baby’s official godmother.

Precisely, the program Magaly TV, The Firm He had access to the celebration of the event and captured several private details of the luxurious entertainment, which until then were unpublished.

“At first he wanted to do something virtual, when he came out of COVID-19, Jessica said no, we better do it in person and it has been armed like that in a few days”, said the popular ‘Urraca’ when arriving at the babyshower.

Jessica Newton, Cassandra’s mother and organizer of Miss Peru, dedicated some kind words to her future grandson. “It will arrive surrounded by love and the most important thing is that it is made with a lot of love”, he expressed.