Magaly Medina criticized Gato Cuba. (Photo: Instagram)

Magaly medina he harshly criticized Rodrigo Cuba for trying to sell the chain that he gave him Melissa Paredes before getting married. Magaly TV: The Firm released some images where the athlete is seen in a jewelry store valuing the slave.

Given this, the journalist did not hesitate to qualify him as “grimy” and “pathetic” for this attitude. “Well, there is the cat appraising”said Magaly Medina after issuing the video. The TV host stressed that the chain is no longer seen by its name and that surely they will not give much for that jewel.

“A bracelet also, that the name has almost been erased. The name is almost erased, what is that bracelet going to be worth. If someone has given you something, and it no longer belongs to your present, you put it in a drawer where you forget all the trinkets that you do not want to use. You give it to someone, you put it in your safe at the end, you throw it away, throw it away, hide it, you give it away, but go to a jewelry store and see how much they can give you for that jewel?”, Magaly Medina asked.

“How much can they give you for that jewel? 500 dollars, 600 dollars, I wouldn’t pay 500 soles. Also, with all the vibe that it comes with, with all that energy that comes in that charged jewel, no, please, who’s going to buy it for her? the journalist said.

RIDICULOUS CALL THE CAT CUBA

“I find it ridiculous, filthy of the Cat to go to the jewelry store to try to sell a bracelet. Not that it was a bracelet of diamonds, sapphires and emeralds, no! It’s a gold bracelet that doesn’t seem even heavy enough What are they going to pay you for, I don’t know, 3, 4 grams. How much will that weigh? Already 10 grams, already. How much will they pay you? 800 soles, 900 soles. It must be the advice of Don Gato, he told him, go and get back the 40 thousand dollars that we have given him, or at least sell everything that you have left of her, and how can he not sell her rags “he said with a laugh.